Israeli forces have released Palestinian social media activists Muna el Kurd and her brother Mohammed after detaining her in a raid and him for questioning.

The arrests of the twin siblings, 23, came on Sunday a day after police detained a well-known Al Jazeera reporter covering a demonstration in the neighbourhood. The reporter, Givara Budeiri, was held for four hours before she was released and sent to a hospital to treat a broken hand.

It was not clear how her hand was broken, but her boss blamed police mistreatment.

Muna el Kurd, who earned a degree in communications and journalism, belongs to one of 27 Palestinian families who face the threat of eviction in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

She is one of Palestinian women leading protests against Israel's forced evictions and threats of displacement in Sheikh Jarrah.

Earlier this year, heavy-handed police actions in Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of occupied East Jerusalem fuelled weeks of unrest that helped spark an 11-day Israeli aggression.

Those tensions are simmering again — and could flare anew if Israeli ultranationalists follow through on plans to march on Thursday through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli police were expected to hold consultations on whether the parade, which was originally set to take place when Israeli aggression erupted on May 10, would be allowed to proceed.

Renewed violence could complicate the task of embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political opponents, who formed a fragile and disparate coalition last week, of passing a parliamentary vote of confidence required to replace him and take office. A close ally of Netanyahu oversees the police.

Palestinians say they are victims of a discriminatory system

In Sheikh Jarrah, Jewish settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to evict the families from densely populated Palestinian neighbourhoods just outside the walls of the Old City. The area is one of the most sensitive parts of occupied East Jerusalem, which is home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and which Israel captured in 1967 and annexed in a move not recognised internationally.

Israel views the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Settler groups and Israeli officials say the Sheikh Jarrah dispute is merely about real estate. But Palestinians say they are victims of a discriminatory system. The settlers are using a 1970 law that allows Jews to reclaim formerly Jewish properties lost during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, a right denied to Palestinians who lost property in the same conflict.

'They want to silence us'

The el Kurd family in Sheikh Jarrah has been at the forefront of months of protests against the planned evictions.

Early Sunday, police took Muna el Kurd, 23, from her home.

Her father, Nabil el Kurd, said police “stormed the house in large numbers and in a barbaric manner.”

“I was sleeping, and I found them in my bedroom,” he said. Police then searched the house and arrested his daughter. Video posted on social media showed her being taken away in handcuffs.

“The reason for the arrest is that we say that we will not leave our homes, and they do not want anyone to express his opinion, they do not want anyone to tell the truth,” he said.

“They want to silence us.”

Police also searched for her brother, Muhammad, but he was not there. Later, he turned himself in to Jerusalem police.

The siblings' lawyer, Nasser Odeh, told journalists outside the police station that his clients were accused of “disturbing public security and participation in nationalistic riots.”

On Sunday evening, Muna el Kurd was released. But before she was freed, police hurled stun grenades to disperse the crowd outside the station.