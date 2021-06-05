Peruvian voters face a choice between two polarising populist candidates during Sunday's presidential run-off as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the South American country, festering anger among citizens and increasing the threat of social and political turbulence.

Political novice Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, making her third run for the presidency, have promised Covid-19 vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the public health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people and pushed millions into poverty.

The election comes on the heels of a statistical revision from the Peruvian government that more than doubled the death toll previously acknowledged by officials.

Covid-19 crisis

The pandemic has pushed hospitals to capacity, prompting the need for international assistance, created a space shortage at cemeteries, left millions unemployed and highlighted longstanding inequalities in the Andean nation, complete with a secret vaccination drive for the well-connected.

It also deepened people's mistrust of government as it mismanaged its response and the country cycled through three presidents in November amid corruption allegations and protests.

Now, the election could be the tipping point for people's simmering frustrations.

Polls have shown the candidates virtually tied heading into Sunday's runoff.

In the first round of voting, featuring 18 candidates, neither received more than 20 percent support and both are strongly opposed by sectors of Peruvian society.

Economic challenges

Fujimori, a conservative former congresswoman, has promised various bonuses to people, including a $2,500 one-time payment to each family with at least one Covid-19 victim.