WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands displaced as deadly floods, mudslides hit Sri Lanka
Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.
Thousands displaced as deadly floods, mudslides hit Sri Lanka
Sri Lankans stranded due to floods travel in a boat in an inundated street following heavy rainfall at Malwana, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 5, 2021. / AP
By Azaera Amza
June 5, 2021

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka have killed at least four people and left seven missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said.

Rains have been pounding six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

Two people died in floods while another two lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government's Disaster Management Center on Saturday. Another seven people are missing in floods and mudslides.

A mound of earth crashed onto a house and buried four members of the same family – parents and two children – in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) east of the capital Colombo on Saturday, officials and local media said.

RECOMMENDED

A local television channel, Hiru, showed soldiers and villagers removing mud and debris to recover the victims. Later, the body of the daughter was uncovered.

Figures released by the government showed that more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.

READ MORE:Flooding, storms kill over 200 in Sri Lanka and India

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'