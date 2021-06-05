India’s government has warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations, which critics say give the government more power to police online content.

Twitter is involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Twitter, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said the new rules came into force on May 26, but the social media site so far hasn't complied.

It asked Twitter to treat Saturday's letter as a final notice, otherwise the company “shall be liable to consequences,” the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The letter did not elaborate on what consequences Twitter might face. There was no immediate comment from Twitter.

'Twitter could face lawsuits over content'