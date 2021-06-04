Nigeria has announced it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The Information Ministry said the federal government had ''suspended (Twitter) indefinitely," in a statement on Friday that came two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations.

Twitter was still working in Nigeria soon after the statement.

When asked about the decision, ministry special assistant Segun Adeyemi told AFP news agency: "I can't answer technicalities ... operations will be suspended indefinitely."

Undermining corporate existence?