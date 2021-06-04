The European Union hasn't altered its position on Syria as it rules out any form of normalisation with its regime, saying that diplomatic relations can resume only after substantial changes.

But recent reports about some of the EU member states re-opening their embassies in Damascus have left many wondering: Isn’t it a conflicting move?

“If an EU Member State reopens its embassy in Damascus, it does not mean the normalization of relations with the regime — the Ambassadors will not submit their credentials to 'President' Assad and are acting in Syria only in the diplomatic capacity of charge d’affaires,” EU Commission’s lead spokesperson Peter Stano told TRT World in an email interview.

According to the EU spokesperson, the reopening of embassies in Damascus by its member states is neither new, nor does it change the EU's policy towards Syria.

A decade-old war has shattered the Syrian regime’s diplomatic standing in the world, with tens of embassies remaining shut in the country.

Except for a handful of nations that stayed with the Syrian regime through thick and thin, several governments severed diplomatic ties with it after the regime soldiers quelled the 2011 peaceful protests with a bloody crackdown, which became the main precursor of the Syrian war.

In its most recent statement, the EU clearly stated that normalisation is out of the question unless the Syrian regime ends the repression, releases detainees, and engages with all the parties in accordance with the UN's resolutions.

Greece and Greek administered-Cyprus reportedly sent a diplomatic representation to Damascus over six months ago and are now getting ready to open an embassy publicly, while Hungary's Foreign Ministry told TRT World that its diplomatic mission is already back in Syria on “chargé d’affaires level for ‘humanitarian work and the aid projects..”

Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration didn't respond to TRT World's request for clarification on their diplomatic mission’s current state and comments.

But for the EU, as per its spokesperson Stano, any "diplomatic presence" of the member-states in Damascus "does not mean a change of the established EU policy of 'no reconstruction without transformation'”.

Stano says, within the EU framework, there are still areas that do not fall under EU obligations and treaties, and one of them has the sovereign right of countries to decide when and where and in what form they can open their diplomatic representations abroad.

The European Council, on the other hand, keeps imposing sanctions on Syria with the aim of preventing the fuelling of the regime's war economy and repressing dissenting voices.

But some are still worried that embassy openings could eventually benefit Bashar al Assad.

Refugees can feel its impact on the ground

Qutaiba Idlbi, the US representative of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told TRT World that although he appreciates the EU's official line on the Syrian regime, it should still maintain a minimum bar of accountability regarding such decisions by its member states.

“Such decisions will affect the lives of refugees, and will give a boost to the Assad regime - even if the EU continues to hold its stance,” said Idlbi, who is also a fellow at the Middle East Institute.

“Our worries are that this move will encourage similar EU countries to take this step when the Assad regime made zero steps towards achieving a political transition in Syria,” he said.