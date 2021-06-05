The Naksa, or the ‘setback,’ marked on June 5 as (an unnecessary) reminder to the Palestinians of the compounded expulsion they face to this day. The Naksa refers to what is known as the Six-Day War that unfolded in 1967 between Egypt-Syria and Israel.

Not only did this further exacerbate the refugee problem, but also highlighted to Palestinians and their regional counterparts the sheer intensity and viciousness in which the occupation is conducted.

During this time in 1967, occupation forces, in a time span of six days, managed to occupy the Golan Heights in Syria, parts of the Sinai desert of Egypt as well as Jordanian land. The events forcibly displaced a further 250,000 to 400,000 Palestinians, to become more than one million, including those displaced in 1947-1948.

At the time, tensions were rising amongst Arab states, as these states had a number of security agreements with each other. Initial Israeli aggression on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula escalated, drawing Syria and Jordan into the conflict.

During this time the UN attempted to intervene with a number of resolutions that were disregarded.

Key areas in Palestine were evacuated, bombarded, subsequently occupied and later colonised by settlers. This includes places like Qalqilya where 12,000 were displaced, as well as the strategic occupation of the Moroccan Quarter of East Jerusalem, where 100 homes were demolished and a settlement/plaza was constructed in place.

However, this pattern of occupation, while disproportionate, does not solely exist for the Palestinians alone. To this day, the Golan Heights, recognised internationally as sovereign Syrian territory, remains occupied by Israel.

In 1967, it was home to some 150,000 Syrians, of whom at least 50,000 were forcibly displaced. Today the total population of the occupied Golan Heights falls at around 50,000 people, half of whom are Jewish settlers that have moved there since.

Egypt suffered casualties in the tens of thousands and lost control over the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip, Jordan lost control of the West Bank as well as East Jerusalem.

The forcible displacements, it would appear, particularly in light of recent forced displacement efforts in Jerusalem today, were intentional and expansionist, not merely repercussions of violence.