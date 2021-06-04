Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny from running in elections.

Russia's legal information portal showed on Friday Putin had signed the bill on barring staff, members and sponsors of "extremist" groups from running in parliamentary elections.

Critics have denounced the law as the latest in a series of moves to crack down on Russia's opposition ahead of elections due in September for Russia's lower house State Duma.

The law was overwhelmingly approved by the upper house Federation Council earlier this week.

Navalny's network

A Russian court is considering whether to designate Navalny's political network an extremist organisation and could issue a ruling as early as next week.

The law would affect not only senior members and activists of Navalny's team but potentially tens of thousands of Russians who supported its work with donations.

Leaders of such groups will not be able to run in parliamentary elections for five years, while members and those who helped finance their work will be banned from running for three years.

Birthday behind bars