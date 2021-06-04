Roman Protasevich, dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist who was arrested after his airline flight was diverted to Minsk has wept in an interview on state TV, saying he was fully cooperating with investigators and declaring that he respects the president he opposed for years.

UK, Germany and Belarus opposition slammed the Belarus government on Friday, calling the interview "disturbing," and which they alleged was held "clearly under duress."

The broadcast on Thursday was the second appearance in two days by the 26-year-old, whose arrest on May 23 was denounced in the West.

Protasevich was a founder of a messaging app channel that was a key information conduit for opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, whose election to a sixth term last year set off months of protests, many of them attracting 100,000 people or more.

'Disgraceful and implausible'

Protasevich was arrested after his flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was diverted following an alleged bomb threat. Western countries say the move amounted to air piracy by Belarus.

At the end of the 90-minute interview, in which Protasevich sat on a stark black set, he said, "I am cooperating absolutely fully and openly ... and live an ordinary, calm life, have a family, children, stop running away from something."

He then covered his face with his hands and wept.

'Disgraceful' broadcast

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert called the broadcast "absolutely disgraceful and implausible."

Seibert said Berlin "condemned in the strongest terms" Protasevich's second apparently coerced media appearance since his detention, and accused Belarusian authorities of "mentally and possibly physically" pressuring him into speaking before the camera.

"That is a disgrace for the broadcaster showing (the interview) and for the Belarusian leadership which is once again showing its contempt for democracy and, it must be said, for humanity," Seibert said.

Result of 'torture'

His associates reacted with outrage, accusing the Belarusian authorities of forcing Protasevich to smear himself and disavow the opposition.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya dismissed the interview as the result of "torture."

"All such videos are shot under pressure. We don't have to pay attention even to these words because they are done after torture... The task of political prisoners is to survive," she told reporters.

Tsikhanouskaya's spokesperson, Anna Krasulina, described Protasevich as a hostage.

"He made his statements under tough physical and psychological pressure and, possibly, under drugs," Krasulina told The Associated Press. "We demand the immediate release of Roman, who is used by Lukashenko's regime as a toy and instrument to blackmail Belarus' democratic forces."

This comes as Tsikhanouskaya urged the US, Britain and the European Union (EU) to act jointly to put more pressure on Lukashenko and his government during a visit to Warsaw, Poland ahead of a G7 summit on Friday.

Protasevich calls for end to demonstrations

In footage broadcast on Wednesday on state TV, Protasevich said demonstrations against Lukashenko had fizzled and the opposition should wait for a better moment to revive them.

He also said that he had been set up by an unidentified associate.

"Now we need to abandon ... the street activity we had before, those formats in which we worked," Protasevich said in the Wednesday show. "Because there is simply no such activity now, and there can't be any now."