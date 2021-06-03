BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Twitter launches paid service in Australia and Canada
The new service offers features like bookmark folders for organising saved content and an "Undo tweet" feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears.
Twitter launches paid service in Australia and Canada
The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer, on April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 3, 2021

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.

The "Twitter Blue" subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for – but still no edit button. It includes bookmark folders for organising saved content; an "Undo tweet" feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a "reader mode" that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customisable app icons and colour themes.

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

READ MORE:Twitter fixes issue with Tweets shared via WhatsApp amid rumours

Attraction features 

The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars ($2.89) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars ($3.45). 

RECOMMENDED

There's no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.

Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users.

The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. 

Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

READ MORE: Twitter flags thousands of 'misleading' US election tweets

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'