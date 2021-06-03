US technology giant Google removed its global lead for diversity, Kamau Bobb, after a social media storm by Zionist lobbies targetted him over his blog post written in 2007.

Bobb, who also headed Google's strategy and research teams, will however continue his engagement with STEM [Science Technology Engineering Math], a separate division at Google.

Bobb's 2007 blog post titled "If I were a Jew" was unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website financed by pro-Israeli American billionaire Paul Singer.

Positioning himself as a Jew, Bobb’s blog discusses how Jewish people ought to view the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“I don’t know how I would reconcile that identity with the behaviour of fundamentalist Jewish extremists or of Israel as a nation. The details would confuse me. I wouldn’t understand those who suggest that bombing Lebanon, slaughtering Lebanese people and largely destroying Beirut in retaliation for the capture of a few soldiers is justified”, Bobb wrote after the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Gaza in 2007.

“I wouldn’t understand the notion of collective punishment, cutting off gas, electricity and water from residents in Gaza because they are attacking Israel who is fighting against them. It would be unconscionable to me to watch Israeli tanks donning the Star of David rumbling through Ramallah destroying buildings and breaking the glass” he said in the blog.

After digging out a personal blog post written 14 years ago where Bobb used Israel and Jews interchangeably, pro-Israeli Zionist lobbies target the Google lead.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called on Google to terminate his contract, saying the company should “fire this #antisemite.”

B’nai Brith International accused Bobb of having “hateful, anti-semitic” views.