In Syria’s Manbij, the YPG dominated SDF militants shot dead eight Syrians who were part of a wider protest against the armed group's policy of forced conscriptions.

As the killings sparked condemnation, the SDF on Wednesday agreed to stop the practice of forcing young Arabs to join their ranks in the northern city, according to Qussai Jukhadar, a Syrian researcher.

The recent wave of protests that began four days ago met with a violent crackdown by SDF militants who also injured scores of people and detained some protesters. Citing local activists, the German Press Agency (DPA) reported that the SDF brought additional militants from Kobane, another SDF-controlled city, to suppress the protests.

The local tribal heads were able to reach an agreement with the SDF leaders after the city witnessed one of the bloodiest crackdowns since 2016.

The SDF said they would release the detained, investigate the killings and the violence caused by its militants and also punish those responsible, according to reports.

The agreement between the tribal leaders and the SDF came after the United States called on the SDF to respect the rights of Syrian civilians.

"We urge all parties in Syria to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peacefully assemble," a State Department official told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We regularly discuss human rights issues with SDF leadership as an integral aspect of our joint efforts to promote stability in northeast Syria and ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," the official said, referring to Daesh with another name.

Years of frustration remains in SDF controlled areas