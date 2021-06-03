Pakistani journalist recently beaten by unidentified men in his apartment has said he was summoned by authorities to answer allegations he defamed a key national institution, a term often used for the military.

Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, said on Wednesday he was consulting his lawyer to decide whether to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency on June 4.

The development comes a week after three armed men forcibly entered Toor's apartment in the capital Islamabad, saying they were from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The assailants repeatedly slapped Toor, accusing him of criticising the agency.

However, the ISI has distanced itself from the attack, saying it was not involved.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said authorities are close to arresting the assailants who attacked Toor.

But Toor said he was not satisfied with the government's investigation.

In an interview with The Associated Press, he described how one of the assailants injured both his arms by striking them with a pistol after tying his hands and feet.

“When one of the attackers put his pistol on my head, for a second I thought my time is over," Toor said.

Fellow journalists harassed

He said some of his fellow journalists who spoke out to support him have also been harassed.

Among those, Toor said, was prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, who was taken off air as the host of his popular talk show by Pakistan's Geo News TV because of a speech in which he criticised the army at a rally on Friday.

Mir told AP on Tuesday he might have used “strong words" against the army but his speech was in response to growing attacks on journalists.