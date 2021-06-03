Buckingham Palace banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from holding clerical roles in the royal family household until at least the late 1960s, The Guardian has reported.

The documents found at the UK’s National Archives read that Queen Elizabeth II’s chief financial manager informed civil servants in 1968 it was “not … the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to clerical roles in the royal household.

"Coloured applicants" were considered only for "ordinary domestic posts", it added.

The Guardian exclusive outlines how the Queen and the royal household were exempted by laws that "prevent race or sex discrimination" for four decades.

It was unclear when the practice ended as Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions concerning the ban.

The palace said records from the 1990s show people from ethnic minority backgrounds worked for the Queen but that it did not keep employment race data from past decades.

Exemptions

England enacted laws in the 1960s to ensure employers did not discriminate on the grounds of race or ethnicity.

But since the Queen was exempted from those laws, women or people from ethnic minorities for her household were unable to lodge complaints in UK courts.

Buckingham Palace told The Guardian, there were separate hearings for such complaints but did not specify how those were conducted.