Austria's right-wing government has sought to defend a contentious "Islam map", which has sparked an outcry amongst the country's Muslim community and is increasingly drawing international condemnation.

Last week the government, alongside several academic professors from the Univerisity of Vienna, launched a "National Map of Islam", which was made available on a website with the names and locations of more than 620 mosques, orgaisations and officials.

Austria has a dark history of documenting the activities of its minorities. Some are now warning that the database could put the lives of Muslims in danger by exposing them to far-right extremists and fostering suspicion towards the wider Muslim community.

The academic and anti-Islamophobia scholar Farid Hafez warns that some Muslim community members are worried "that since this information is now more public, they could be potentially attacked."

The controversy around the map is not just that the location of Muslim organisations and mosques has been identified, Hafez told TRT World. "The addresses of private individuals in charge of some of these associations are registered under their name. There is a lot of data that is highly private that has now been made public."

One of Australia's most prominent Muslim organisations is planning to file a lawsuit against the government for creating the database that it has called "unprecedented."

The Islamic Religious Community in Austria also said the database stigmatises Austian Muslims as a "potential danger to society and the democratic legal order in the country."

In a statement, the Council of Europe, an international human rights organisation, called Austria's database "hostile to Muslims and potentially counterproductive."

The "Islam map" is part of a broader project in Austria called the Documentation Centre for Political Islam that was initiated in 2020.

Equipped with an annual budget of more than half a million dollars, the principal aim of the centre is to monitor Muslim organisations and individuals to investigate their religious and political orientation.

Such draconian measures may seem out of place in a country that prides itself in learning from the dark lessons of World War II and claims to have transformed itself into a democracy.

However, recent events have shown that its political establishment is ignorant of Austria’s history.