Azerbaijan's defence ministry said around 40 Armenian military personnel had crossed into the country's territory on Tuesday evening and were forced to retreat, allegations denied by the Armenian side.

Both countries accused each other last month of sending troops across the border in separate incidents, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azerbaijan army last year.

"As a result of urgent actions taken by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces were withdrawn from the territory of our country," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"No weapons were used by our armed forces during the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces...," it added, describing Armenia's move as a "provocation".

November 10 ceasefire

Armenia rejected the accusations, describing its neighbour's claims as "disinformation".