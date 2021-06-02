Indonesia has ended salvage efforts to retrieve a disaster-stricken submarine that cost 53 lives and prompted questions over the maintenance of military equipment in the world's fourth most populous nation.

The 44-year-old submarine lost contact with the Indonesian navy on April 21 while preparing for a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea, triggering a desperate international search and rescue effort to find it before oxygen supplies ran out.

When the vessel was discovered days later in three parts, authorities acknowledged the difficulties of recovering the submarine from a depth of 840 metres (2,756 ft).

Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said there were no plans to continue the retrieval effort after co-operation with China ended.

"The salvage is over," he told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that parts of the vessel remained on the sea floor.

China deployed three ships to aid in salvage last month.

READ MORE: All crew members in sunken Indonesian submarine dead: military

Fears about condition of military hardware

The tragedy has highlighted fears about the condition of Indonesia's military hardware, with several senior submariners suggesting the vessel, the KRI Nanggala-402, had not been optimally maintained.

Before it sank, the submarine's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Heri Oktavian, had complained to a friend, journalist and military analyst Edna Caroline Pattisina, about the delay of an overhaul scheduled in 2020, she told Reuters.

The vessel was last overhauled in South Korea in 2012, she added.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Indonesian submariner told Reuters the overhaul by state-owned ship builder PT PAL had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PT PAL declined to comment on the matter.

READ MORE:Missing submarine sunk after cracking open – Indonesian navy