The unwritten rules governing Russia-Turkey brinkmanship have enabled the two countries to continue their relationship despite blatant disagreements in several conflict zones. Joint energy projects as well as Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 air defense system worked as a buffer in relations to prevent a collapse similar to the aftermath of the shootdown of a Russian fighter jet by Turkey in 2015. Nevertheless, Russian officials have lately articulated open threats towards Turkey. What is behind Moscow’s change of tone?

“We strongly recommend that our Turkish colleagues carefully analyse the situation and stop fuelling Kyiv’s militaristic sentiment,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Before this statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticised Turkey for pledging support to the Turkic population of the Crimean Tatars saying, “If this rhetoric continues, we will also have to pay attention to similar issues in Turkey. We wouldn’t like to do this, so I hope the Turkish Foreign Ministry will hear us today”.

The harsh and threatening rhetoric follows a tourism ban by Russia on Turkey. Even though Russia says Covid-19 infection numbers in Turkey are behind this decision, it appears to be a decision linked to the recent escalation between Ukraine and Russia. The last time Russia imposed this sanction was when relations collapsed in 2015. This is an explicit sanction to target the Turkish economy as tourism makes up 12 percent of Turkish GDP and Russian tourists are among the top visitors.

The Turkish-Russian brinkmanship remains intact as seen in Lavrov’s statement that Russia remembers how Turkey stood its ground on the purchase of the S-400 despite major pressure. However, a new dynamic may shape the future of Turkish-Russian relations. When Russia and Turkey normalised their relations in 2016, many nationalist Russian commentators and analysts claimed that this was a Turkish surrender to the might of Russia.

Five years later, there are discussions about the possible implementation of the “Turkish model” of combat in Ukraine. Analysts speculated about the possibility of a renewal of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Donbas where Turkish TB2 Bayraktar drones will pave the way for the liberation of Ukrainian territory by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Turkey’s ability to stop Russia in Syria, Turkey’s success in reversing the military balance of power in Libya against Russian-backed warlord Khalifa Haftar and the crucial role Turkey played in Nagorno-Karabakh are not just military victories; they have become a model to limit Russia without the help of the US.

When the Turks shot down a Russian fighter jet that violated Turkish airspace, Turkey’s NATO partners left it alone. The Patriot systems deployed to Turkey as part of NATO’s effort to protect Turkey from potential aggression spilling over from Syria – except for Spain's – were withdrawn by the countries. Moreover, Turkey has found itself alone in Syria’s Idlib and Libya to limit Russia. As if the lack and withdrawal of support wasn’t enough, Turkey was even criticised by NATO states for its support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.