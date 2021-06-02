WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman
Largest ship in Iranian navy catches fire and sinks under unclear circumstances near the port of Jask, local media report.
Iran's largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman
State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to Kharg as a training ship. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 2, 2021

The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said on Tuesday that efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.

The blaze began around 2:25 am and firefighters tried to contain it, state TV said. 

The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometres southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz ‚ the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them. 

State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a training ship.

READ MORE: Iran ship Saviz damaged after attack in Red Sea

RECOMMENDED

Latest naval disaster 

The Kharg serves as one of a few vessels in the Iranian navy capable of providing replenishment at sea for its other ships. 

It also can lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. 

The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations that followed Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. 

In 2020 during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a naval vessel near the port of Jask, killing19 sailors and wounding 15. 

Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.

READ MORE: Israel faces tough questions over mysterious explosions in Iran

SOURCE:AP
Explore
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar