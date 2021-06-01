At least eight civilians have been killed and 27 others injured since Monday as a result of gunfire by the YPG/PKK terror group on protesters in northern Syria's Manbij region.

The protests against the YPG/PKK's forced recruitment of children started in the town center of Manbij and in the rural areas, and continue to grow despite restrictions imposed by the terror group.

The demonstrators demand an end to detentions, the abolition of "conscription" and the prosecution of terrorists who opened fire on demonstrators.

YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire to disperse the protesters and detained many civilians who had participated in the popular movement in the last two days.

Amid the continued demonstrations, the terrorist organisation reportedly dispatched dozens of its members from northern Raqqa province and its surroundings to Manbij.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group which Turkey, the US, UK and EU recognise as a terrorist organisation. The outfit has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish and states in the region that has claimed more than 40,000 lives during the past four decades.

Support for people of Manbij

A show of support was held for the people of Manbij in the Azez district of northern Syria.

The demonstrators chanted slogans including “Manbij is free and will remain free” and "We stand with the people of Manbij".

Also, the Syrian Interim Government slammed the terrorist group firing on protesters in Manbij, and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility for the protection of civilians in the district.