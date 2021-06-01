As the saying goes “water always finds its way”. Public dissatisfaction in Iran is likely to morph into a higher voter turnout in favour of a lesser-known presidential candidate, Abdolnaser Hemmati, who headed the Iranian Central Bank until he was removed from the post on May 30.

Since Iranians are fed up with limitations on their political rights and freedoms, this apparent shift in support of Hemmati is seen as an act of defiance. Much of the electorate is unhappy with the conservative establishment, including the Guardian Council, a body of clerics with constitutional mandates, which recently barred 32 presidential candidates: 18 conservatives, 14 reformists and moderates.

“The shock of the first days after disqualification [of reformist candidates] is still strong, but some people and political figures are calling people to change the situation by raising hope for Hemmati,” a Tehran-based journalist and political analyst, who wished to remain anonymous, told TRT World.

Hemmati was a member of Kargozaran or the Executives of Construction of Iran Party, which is known as “a reformist-centrist” political front close to former President Hashemi Rafsanjani, according to the Iranian analyst. Rafsanjani, who publicly supported the reformist President Hassan Rouhani in his bid for the presidency in 2013, died in 2017 under suspicious circumstances, say his family.

As a moderate face, Hemmati is seen as an underdog who may defeat his presidential rival Ebrahim Raisi, the Chief Justice of Iran, a staunch hardliner from the conservative establishment, who should win easily if turnout is low.

Iran's reformist movement faced a major blow in 2018 when then-US-President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal and imposed harsher sanctions against the country. A year before Trump's decision, at least 70 percent of Iranians voted in legislative elections. The higher voter turnout was driven by the hope that Rouhani would renegotiate with world powers and lead the country out of economic turmoil.

With the Guardian Council disqualifying almost all the leading reformists from the presidential bid, ordinary Iranians, especially the younger generation, at first appeared to be wary of participating in the election. But as Hemmati's candidacy was confirmed, the mood on the ground began to shift as younger people and others are taking interest in the presidential race, according to the Tehran-based analyst.

If the turnout is higher, the analyst said, Hemmati may end up defeating Raisi, who lost to Rouhani in 2017.

Hemmati now appears to be the best hope for most Iranians, who are seeking democracy and aiming for freedom and social justice.

As the council's barring of reformists led to public disillusionment for the first few weeks of the announcement, the analyst said Hemmati had a "3/10 chance" to win the elections.

But now, "his chances are rising,” she added.

An appealing Hemmati

While most people still feel “twisted” about the elections and “moderators and reformists are not willing to have a part" in it as they feel the stage has already been set for the conservative candidate, regular Iranians need an exit strategy from the current conundrum in a peaceful manner, the analyst said.