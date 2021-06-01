WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU: Gaza rebuilding requires unity government, lifting of Israeli blockade
EU's envoy to Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, who is visiting the besieged Gaza City for the first time since the ceasefire agreement with Israel, says the bloc would do its best to address people's humanitarian needs.
EU: Gaza rebuilding requires unity government, lifting of Israeli blockade
European Union (EU) Representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff (C) speaks during a press conference in Gaza on June 01, 2021. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 1, 2021

The reconstruction of Gaza needs several steps, including a unified Palestinian government and the lifting of the 15-year-old Israeli blockade, an EU representative said.

"These steps are not European Union conditions to the reconstruction [of Gaza], but a logical path to start this process," EU representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said at a news conference in Gaza on Tuesday.

Burgsdorff stressed conducting "democratic elections in Palestine."

He hailed Egyptian efforts to enable Gaza residents to live in stability and peace, as Egypt led efforts to solidify a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

READ MORE:Israel, Egypt discuss Gaza ceasefire, rebuilding plans

RECOMMENDED

A trail of destruction

Burgsdorff reiterated that the EU previously announced an initial grant of $40 million (€34 million) to support Gaza.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction. 

Health centres and media offices, as well as schools, were among structures that were targeted.

READ MORE: 9 headlines that misrepresent Israeli aggression against Palestinians

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar