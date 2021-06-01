WORLD
Police hunt continues to rescue 200 kidnapped Nigerian children
More than 700 students have been kidnapped for ransom since December by armed groups after raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria.
A soldier sits on one of the trucks used to bring back the girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, following their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2, 2021. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 1, 2021

Nigerian authorities have said that about 200 children had been seized in the latest school kidnapping in its violent north but they ruled out securing their freedom by paying a ransom.

Police were trying to track the route the kidnappers had taken with the children, who were seized in a raid on a religious school in north-central Niger state on Sunday, a local government official told Reuters.

A warplane was also flying over the area to try to spot them, the official said.

Gunmen on motorbikes attacked the town of Tegina on Sunday afternoon.

One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured. Local authorities put the number of kidnapped students at about 200.

READ MORE:Scores of students abducted from seminary in Nigeria

'We don't pay ransom to abductors'

Deputy governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso told reporters the state government was pursuing the kidnappers and efforts were being made to identify them.

RECOMMENDED

"We don't pay ransom to abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely," he said.

More than 700 students have been kidnapped for ransom since December by armed groups after raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria.

The government denies paying ransoms but is widely believed to have done so.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the kidnapping during a briefing on the incident and urged security agencies to secure the immediate release of the children.

Police officers have been posted at schools in the region as a stepped-up security measure, Ketso said. 

READ MORE: Kidnappers release 14 Nigerian students abducted in April

READ MORE:Why insurgent and bandit attacks are intensifying in Nigeria

SOURCE:Reuters
