Gunmen have sprayed bullets at a car carrying a Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination, wounding the former army commander and killing his daughter and driver, an army spokeswoman and local media reports said.

Four attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a vehicle carrying General Edward Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi, local television station NBS reported on Tuesday.

Images circulating on social media showed Wamala with his mouth open, in apparent distress beside the car and his light-coloured trousers splattered with blood.

Social media images also showed bullet holes in a car window and casings on the ground.

Wamala, who was chief of the defence forces between 2013 and 2017, came under fire while driving in Kampala, said government spokesman Chris Baryomunsi.

READ MORE:Dominic Ongwen: the story of Uganda's notorious LRA commander

Mysterious high profile deaths

"There was a shooting involving him ... he is hurt and he's been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed," Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters.

"He sustained injuries in both shoulders," Baryomunsi told NBS. Wamala's daughter, who was in the vehicle with him, was also killed, NBS reported.

Witnesses to the attack told local television stations that four masked men riding two motorbikes fired scores of bullets at Wamala's vehicle.

The unknown assailants shot at it at least seven times, according to NBS. Footage from the scene showed the minister in his bloodied clothes asking to be taken to the hospital.

There have been several unsolved assassinations and mysterious deaths of high profile officials in the east African country in recent years that have fuelled speculation about perpetrators and their motivations.