As some countries ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have barred travellers who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, leaving out the biggest groups of foreign visitors in the regions.

Last week, Saudi Arabia updated its travel restrictions, which included requirements to take Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in order to enter the country, leaving out China’s five vaccines including the widely used Sinovac and Sinopharm.

After the announcement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Sunday asked the kingdom to include Chinese vaccines to its list, as those vaccines are widely used in the country.

Malaysia also echoed similar concerns as its government sought to discuss the issue with Saudi Arabia.

“If they have registered or have been jabbed with Sinovac, then we will discuss this matter with the Saudi Arabia government to accord leeway to them,” Khairy Jamaluddin, the science, technology and innovation minister, said as quoted by the local news outlet Malay Mail.

On May 19, the EU also agreed to ease travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourism season, however, the bloc only accepts vaccines authorised by the European Medicine Agency (EMA), which excludes China’s manufactured vaccines.

Bulk of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines have been given to people in China, which has so far immunized 243 million people according to the country’s figures.