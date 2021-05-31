French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said that they expected the US and Danish governments to present explanations over allegations of spying by Washington on European allies with Copenhagen's aid.

"This is not acceptable between allies, and even less between allies and European partners," said Macron, with Merkel adding she agreed with the comments of the French leader.

In an investigative report on Sunday, Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) and other European media outlets said the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014 to spy on top politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.

Europe demands answers

France warned on Monday that alleged US spying on European allies using Danish underwater cables would be "extremely serious" if confirmed, as questions mounted over whether Denmark knew what the US was doing.

The NSA was able to access text messages, telephone calls and internet traffic including searches, chats and messaging services – including those of Germany's Chancellor Merkel, then-foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then-opposition leader Peer Steinbruck, DR said.

"It is extremely serious," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio.

"We need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors or faults in their cooperation with American services."

He added it would also be very disturbing if Washington had been spying on EU leaders.

"Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation, so these potential facts are serious," said the minister.

He said the facts must first "be verified" and then "conclusions drawn in terms of cooperation."

Denmark's neighbours Sweden and Norway have also demanded explanations from Copenhagen, though the tone has been more cautious.

And a German government spokesperson said on Monday that Berlin was "in contact with all relevant national and international interlocutors to get clarification."

READ MORE:US reportedly spied on Germany and European allies with help from Denmark

Systematic eavesdropping 'unacceptable'

DR said the NSA had taken advantage of a surveillance collaboration with Denmark's military intelligence unit FE to eavesdrop on the cables.

But it was unclear whether Denmark knew at the time that the US was using the cables to spy on Denmark's neighbours.

Contacted by AFP, FE refused to comment on the revelations.

Defence Minister Trine Bramsen, who took over the defence portfolio in June 2019, has neither confirmed nor denied DR's report, telling AFP only that "systematic eavesdropping of close allies is unacceptable."

US eavesdropping on European leaders is, however, not new.