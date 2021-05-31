It is no small feat that one of the most horrific orgies of racial violence was swept under the rug and hidden from the American public eye for decades.

In 1921, Tulsa, a small Black town in Oklahoma away from the state’s white majority was seen as one example of a shining prosperous Black community at a time when slavery was still common in the US, and most of Africa was colonised.

But on March 21, 1921, the prosperous Black metropolis looked like disappearing along with the thick black smoke that rose through blazed homes and businesses.

The horror and violence unleashed upon Tulsa’s Black community by an angry white mob didn't become part of the oft-told American story. Instead, it was pushed down, neglected and kept out of history textbooks until decades later it was brought to light. And even this year, with the 100th anniversary of the massacre being recognised, it’s still an unfamiliar history to many.

“The consequence of that is a sort of a lie that we tell ourselves collectively about who we are as a society, who we have been historical, that’s set some of these things up as aberrations, as exceptions of what we understand society to be rather than endemic or intrinsic parts of American history,” said Joshua Guild, an associate professor of history and African American studies at Princeton University.

A Black Mecca: Greenwood

In the early 1900s in a segregated and racially divided America, Tulsa’s Greenwood district was an urban legend.

Down on Black Wall Street, dubbed as “Little Africa'' by whites, Black families spent their earnings in a bustling, booming city within a city. Black-owned grocery stores, cafes, barbershops, a movie theatre, music venues, tailors and dry cleaners, rooming houses and rental properties; Greenwood had it all.

Although Greenwood is often touted as an 'exception', a senior writer at TheRoot.com pointed out that it wasn't even the most popular "Black Wall Street" at the time and that notion is often touted to preserve the narrative that Black success is 'extraordinary'.

The oil boom and the financial stability allowed Black Tulsans to start businesses, farms and ranches and helped give rise to 'Black Wall Street and thriving Black communities in the state of Oklahoma. The prosperity of those communities attracted many African-Americans from the South, who called this vibrant town “Black Mecca”.

But “Black Mecca” was a tough dream to sustain in a country where race defined every aspect of life.

Tensions among the white population inflamed when a white-owned newspaper, the Tulsa Tribune published a sensationalised report of a white girl who was sexually assaulted by a young Black man, which turned out to be incorrect. “Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in Elevator,” read the Tribune’s headline.

Over the course of 18 hours after the report, between May 31 and June 1, a racist white mob carried out a scorched-earth campaign against the residents of Greenwood.

More than 35 city blocks were burned to the ground, as many as 300 Black people were killed. More than 190 businesses were destroyed, and roughly 10,000 Black residents were displaced from the neighbourhood where they had lived, learned, played, worked and prospered.