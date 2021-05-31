It was a rather cordial encounter between Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, when the two top diplomats met in Athens on Monday.

Turkey and Greece, the two neighbouring countries and NATO allies, are struggling to sort out multiple issues ranging from differences over territorial limits in the Mediterranean Sea to the deployment of Greek naval ships on islands close to the Turkish border.

In April, the two diplomats had publicly clashed during a press conference after Dendias brought up the controversial subject of EU sanctions against Turkey if, what he said, the Greek sovereignty was ever compromised.

Although the diplomatic spat caused much bitterness, the two sides subsequently agreed on Cavusoglu’s visit to Greece in a bid to keep the political dialogue intact.

Turkey and Greece have agreed to recognise each other’s Covid-19 vaccine certificates, allowing their citizens to easily cross borders as the tourism season approaches, the two diplomats announced on Monday.

Both countries have a large tourism industry, which has been battered by the pandemic.

Cavusoglu’s visit comes ahead of a possible interaction between Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a NATO summit in Brussels next month.

In what can be seen as a move towards normalisation of ties, it was also announced that the two sides will cooperate on multiple areas including transport, energy and environment.

But there are a host of thorny issues, which have undermined relations. Here’s a brief history of some of those bottlenecks:

Territorial claims

Greece wants to expand the boundary of its territorial waters. Right now it has a claim over an area that extends 6 nautical miles into the Aegean Sea from its western coastline. It wants to increase that to 12 nautical miles in a move that’s sure to complicate ties with Turkey.

Ankara has long maintained that such a unilateral decision without considering the rights of the neighbouring states is unacceptable. Even with that 6 nautical miles, Greece already controls most of the Aegean Sea territory, leaving a minuscule - or just 7.5 percent of the sea - to Turkey.

Greece has used its islands as a pretext to claim almost all of the sea territory along Turkey’s western and southern coasts as its own.

Militarising the islands