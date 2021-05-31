WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead in two attacks on villages in eastern DRC
A monitoring group says at least 28 people were killed in Boga and 22 in Tchabi, villages lying about 10 kilometres apart as local sources attributed the attacks to the Daesh-linked Allied Democratic Forces, ADF.
Dozens dead in two attacks on villages in eastern DRC
In this file photo taken on February 18, 2020, a DRC soldier takes part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni, following an attack allegedly perpetrated by members of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
May 31, 2021

At least 50 people have been killed overnight in two new attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, monitors said, as a local official blamed a notorious group linked to Daesh.

Citing a toll that is "still provisional," the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group said 28 people were killed in Boga and 22 in Tchabi, villages lying about 10 kilometres (six miles) apart in an area that has long had a reputation for Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacks and ethnic friction.

The earlier toll was at least 39 dead.

A local civil society leader attributed the attacks to the ADF, a historically Ugandan extremist group blamed for a string of massacres in the past 18 months.

Two local officials reached in Boga by AFP said the assailants attacked a camp for displaced people. 

They said 36 bodies had been found so far in Boga, a figure that had yet to be independently confirmed.

READ MORE:Many dead in suspected ADF militia attack in east DRC

Security forces take over civilian authorities

The KST, a respected NGO that monitors violence in eastern DRC, said the wife of a traditional leader in Benyali-Tchabi had been killed in the attack on Tchabi.

RECOMMENDED

The ADF is the deadliest of an estimated 122 armed militias that roam the mineral-rich east of the DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that ran from 1996 to 2003.

As of Friday, the KST estimated that at least 1,228 civilians have been killed in the Beni territory of North Kivu alone since November 2019, when DRC forces launched a crackdown that splintered the ADF into smaller groups.

The latest deaths brought the toll from ADF-suspected killings to at least 78 in six days. 

Three other attacks since last Tuesday have claimed 39 lives.

On March 11, the United States said the ADF was linked to Daesh. 

The ADF was called Daesh-DRC, or Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on May 6 proclaimed a 30-day "state of siege" in North Kivu and Ituri in a bid to curb bloodshed by the ADF.

Under the move, military and police officers have taken over from civilian authorities.

READ MORE: ADF militia kills scores in eastern DRC

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar