Egypt's intelligence chief has met Hamas leaders in Gaza to try to bolster a ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel and to discuss reconstruction plans following the recent hostilities, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials.

The visit was the first by an Egyptian intelligence chief to the enclave since the early 2000s.

"The discussion is focused on ways to cement the calm and Gaza reconstruction plans following the recent Israeli aggression," said a Hamas official, who asked not to be named.

Hamas officials, led by Gaza chief Yehya al Sinwar, would urge Cairo to pressure Israel to stop "its assaults against our people in Jerusalem and Sheikh Jarrah," he said.

Israel kills 253 Palestinians

Eleven days of Israeli aggression started on May 10 amid Palestinian anger at Israeli police raids around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and plans to evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah district of the city to make way for Jewish settlers.

Gaza medical officials said 253 Palestinians were killed during Israel's aggression.

Palestinian rockets and missiles killed 13 people in Israel.

Kamel's visit

Large posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Egyptian flags decorated streets across the enclave to greet intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the entrance to Gaza waving Egyptian flags as his motorcade drove by.

Kamel's visit is seen as an effort by Cairo to regain a more vital role in mediation between Israel and Hamas and revive the stalled Israel-Palestine peace process.

