Turkey and Greece will start taking concrete steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said after talks in Athens, as the NATO members seek to repair ties.

Tensions flared last year over a row over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and the countries traded barbs on Sunday over the status of Muslim minorities in Greece.

Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens on Monday, Cavusoglu said they reached an understanding on 25 articles to improve commercial ties, and both countries would recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccinations, in a move to help tourism.

Cavusoglu said Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were planning to meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Greece: Aiming to smooth out 'serious differences'

Dendias pledged to work to overcome the "serious differences" that remain with Turkey following a meeting with his counterpart Cavusoglu which aimed to reset relations after a public spat between the two last month.

Dendias said the talks with Cavusoglu offered the chance to plan a meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit.

"We are fully aware of the different, and in some very serious issues the diametrically opposed positions, that we have," he said in a brief statement following the meeting with Cavusoglu.

"The purpose of today's meeting was to attempt an initial negotiation process and if possible, a gradual normalisation of the situation over time."

Recognising each other’s Covid-19 vaccine certificates