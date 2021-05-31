China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing, state media reported, further unwinding four decades of controls in the world's most populous nation which have strangled the birthrate.

For almost 40 years, China enforced a controversial "one-child policy" – one of the strictest family planning regulations worldwide – which was relaxed in 2016 to a "two-child policy" due to widespread concerns over an ageing workforce and economic stagnation.

Despite government efforts to encourage couples to have children, China's annual births have continued to plummet to a record low of 12 million in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said last month.

That threatens a demographic crisis which has alarmed the ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping, booking in a shortage of young workers to drive an economy experts say by 2050 will have to support hundreds of millions of elderly.

"To actively respond to the ageing of the population ... a couple can have three children," Xinhua said, citing a Monday meeting of China's elite Politburo leadership committee hosted by President Xi.

The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an ageing population," Xinhua said.

Among those measures, China will lower educational costs for families, step up tax and housing support, guarantee the legal interests of working women and clamp down on "sky-high" dowries, it said, without giving specifics.

It would also look to educate young people "on marriage and love."

