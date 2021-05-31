Israel has killed 19 Palestinian families during its 11-day bombardment of besieged Gaza.

Palestine's Health Ministry's figures released on Sunday provided details of families killed by the brutal assault from land, air and sea on the impoverished enclave.

Here are some of those families, according to the ministry:

Twenty-one members of the Al-Kawlak family were killed by Israel's onslaught, including eight children and six women.

The Abu Auf family lost nine members, including a child and five women.

Six members of al-Tanani family, including four children and a woman, were also killed.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza and West Bank since May 10 killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction.

In Gaza, a total of at least 256 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, and more than 1,900 others injured.

Health centres, media offices, as well as schools were among the structures targeted during 11-days of constant bombardment.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

