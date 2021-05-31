Argentina's hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended "in view of the current circumstances," CONMEBOL has said, as the country endures a record coronavirus surge.

The football body for the Americas, which last week stripped Colombia of co-hosting duties over deadly unrest, said on Sunday it was considering other offers to hold the tournament.

"CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organisation of the Copa America in Argentina," the governing body tweeted.

"CONMEBOL is evaluating the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament."

The Copa America was originally due to take place last year, but was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentinians not in favour

Officials are expected to meet on Monday to decide on the next move for hosting the tournament.