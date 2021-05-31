At least one person has been killed and more than 100 students kidnapped in an armed attack on a seminary in central Nigeria''s Niger state.

In a statement, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen on motorcycles arrived at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in the town of Tegina and opened fire indiscriminately on Sunday.

One person died in the attack and dozens of students were kidnapped, Abiodun said.

The exact number of abducted students is not yet known and security forces were dispatched to the scene, he said.

Nigerian media, including the independent Channels TV, said about 200 students were present at the school in the local government area of Rafi when the abduction took place.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass abductions in Nigerian schools by armed gangs who collect money for ransom.

Armed groups have carried out raids on schools in northern Nigeria, kidnapping hundreds of students since December. The worst incident this year occurred at the Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in February, when 279 girls were abducted and later released.

The West African nation recently banned motorcycles in several states to stem such attacks.

In a number of states, including Benue, Plateau, Katsina and Zamfara, students have been kidnapped from schools multiple times since January.