Israeli nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett has said he would join a governing coalition that could end the rule of the country's longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid," Bennett said after meeting with his own party, Yamina on Sunday.

The pair have until Wednesday 11:59 pm local time (2059 GMT) to complete a deal in which they are expected to each serve two years as prime minister in a rotation deal.

A unity government would end the cycle of deadlock that has plunged the country into four inconclusive elections over the past two years.

It also would end, at least for the time being, the record-setting tenure of Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics over the past three decades.

'Danger to security'

In his own televised statement, Netanyahu accused Bennett of betraying the Israeli right wing.

He urged nationalist politicians who have joined the coalition talks not to establish what he called a “leftist government.”

“A government like this is a danger to the security of Israel, and is also a danger to the future of the state,” he said.

The prime minister responded by saying a Lapid-Bennett government will weaken Israel.

Netanyahu, 71, has attempted to dissuade opponents from forming a "government of change", making counter-offers to buy him more time as premier.

Netanyahu, who faces trial on fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges which he denies, has held onto power through a period of political turmoil that saw four inconclusive elections in under two years .

The new coalition's parties would have little in common apart from a plan to end the 12-year-run of Netanyahu.

An anti-Netanyahu coalition would be fragile, and require outside backing by Arab members of parliament who oppose much of Bennett's agenda.

It would be expected to focus on the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while setting aside issues on which members disagree, such as the role of religion in society and Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

READ MORE:Israel's Yair Lapid gets mandate to form new government

Preventing another vote