Qatar has held several rounds of talks with the United Arab Emirates to mend fences following an agreement to end an inter-Arab feud and there is a "positive vision" to overcome differences, the Qatari foreign minister said.

Saudi Arabia in January announced a deal to end the row in which the kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations it supports "terrorism" – a charge that it denies.

Diplomats and regional sources have said Riyadh and Cairo were moving faster than the UAE and Bahrain to rebuild the relationship with Doha.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told UK-based Al Araby television in an interview aired on Friday that it was natural for talks to have different paces.

Positive headway on negotiations

He said there has been positive progress in talks with Saudi Arabia, which Qatar's emir visited recently, and with Egypt, where Sheikh Mohammed held talks last week. He said Qatar was discussing economic cooperation with both countries.

"With the UAE, the committees held several meetings ... and we sensed from the working teams a positive vision to overcome differences," the minister said.

He said the last round was held a few weeks ago and he was also in touch with Emirati officials.

"It could take some time to move past this difficult period," he added.