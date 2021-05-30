WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC calls for an end to US aid to Israel
Pro-Palestinian rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial came as a ceasefire that ended 11 days of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.
Pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC calls for an end to US aid to Israel
Supporters of the Palestinians rally during the National March for Palestine demonstration at Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, Saturday, May 29. 2021. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 30, 2021

More than 1,000 have rallied in Washington, DC in support of Palestinians and calling for an end to US aid to Israel.

"We are hoping to send a clear message to the United States government that the days of supporting the Israeli state without repercussions are over," one of the demonstrators, 39-year-old Washington, DC lawyer Sharif Silmi, said as he stood in the crowd where many protesters held red, white, green and black Palestinian flags.

"We will stand against any politician that continues to fund weapons to Israel. We will oppose them, we will vote against them, we will fund their opponents, until we vote them out of office," said Silmi.

READ MORE: Thousands rally across European cities in support of Palestine

Lama Alahmad, a resident of neighbouring Virginia who is of Palestinian origin, said US public opinion is turning in favour of the Palestinian cause.

"There is a huge change" going on in the US with regard to the Palestinian cause seeking a sovereign homeland, said Alahmad.

RECOMMENDED

"We just want the world to recognize that we are human beings. We are not terrorists," said Alahmad, a 43-year-old stay at home mother who grew up in the United Arab Emirates before moving to the US around 20 years ago.

Silmi insisted there was now broad opposition in the US to how Israel treats the Palestinians, which he likened to apartheid in South Africa.

"People have now woken up, and we're resisting. Whether young Jews, young Muslims, young Blacks, young whites, there is a generational shift. And people are working across ethnic groups, racial groups, to work for change and freedom and liberation for Palestinian people," Silmi said.

READ MORE:Is Israel losing its influence over Western audiences?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar