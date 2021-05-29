Fourteen students from a university in northwestern Nigeria have been freed 40 days after being kidnapped, a local police spokesman told AFP.

Such seizures have become a frequent way for criminals to collect ransoms, with more than 700 abductions since December.

"Fourteen students of Greenfield University were released by their captors this evening," police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told AFP.

"They were dumped outside the city along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway" in central Nigeria.

Jalige said he did not know if ransoms had been paid for their release.

Hundreds kidnapped in 6 months