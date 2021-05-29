Thousands of anti and pro-abortion demonstrators have taken to the streets in Croatia, a largely Catholic country where human rights activists say reproductive rights are increasingly under threat.

The anti-abortion marchers on Saturday in the capital Zagreb waived Croatian flags, sang patriotic songs, and carried banners such as "unborn lives matter, too".

"It's our duty to advocate for protection of every human life, including unborn children," said Luka Hudincec, one of the organisers of the rally.

Pro-abortion groups oppose march

Various left-wing and feminist groups opposed the march by standing on the sidewalk, chanting while wearing bloody aprons, and carrying clothes hangers –– a reference to illegal abortion.

The annual rally, held for the sixth year, came only a day before local elections where polls overwhelmingly tip the left-green candidate to win over a conservative in Zagreb.