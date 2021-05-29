Three people have died during anti-government protests in the Colombian city of Cali, authorities said, as the country marked a full month of social unrest that has claimed dozens of lives.

The new toll adds to 46 deaths officially reported to date, two of them police officers. Human Rights Watch puts the tally at 63.

The latest deaths occurred in clashes between "those blocking and those trying to get through" a barricade, Cali mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said in a video posted to social media.

Video footage showed a man lying in a pool of blood and another nearby wielding a gun, who was then attacked by a group of people.

Ospina regretted what he described as an "insane situation of death and pain.

"We cannot allow these circumstances to keep happening in Cali. We must not fall into the temptation of violence and death," he added.

Colombians first took to the streets on April 28 against a proposed tax increase many said would leave them poorer even as the coronavirus pandemic was erasing jobs and eating into savings.

Though the reform was quickly withdrawn, it triggered a broad anti-government mobilisation by people who felt they were left to fend for themselves in the health crisis, and angry over the heavy-handed response of the security forces.

International outcry