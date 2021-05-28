WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali's junta leader Colonel Goita declared transitional president
The constitutional court's announcement comes after President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned before their release from military detention on Thursday.
Mali's junta leader Colonel Goita declared transitional president
FILE PHOTO: Commander Baba Cisse, representative of Mali vice president Colonel Assimi Goita gives a statement in Bamako, Mali on May 26 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
May 28, 2021

Mali's constitutional court has named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country's transitional president.

The judgment stipulated that Goita would "exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion", following his seizure of power this week.

The constitutional court said it had made the decision due to the "vacancy in the presidency" following the resignation of caretaker president Bah Ndaw.

Soldiers detained Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane on Monday, before releasing them Thursday after they resigned.

READ MORE:Mali military releases now-ousted president, PM

Returning to civilian rule?

RECOMMENDED

Ndaw and Ouane had led a transitional government tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August that toppled Mali's elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Keita was forced out by young army officers, led by Goita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and his failure to quell a bloody militant insurgency.

Goita had originally been named vice president with other key posts given to fellow army officers.

Earlier Friday, Goita explained that the army had had little choice but to intervene.

"We had to choose between disorder and cohesion within the defence and security forces and we chose cohesion," he said.

READ MORE:UN Security Council condemns arrests of Mali leadership, calls for release

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran