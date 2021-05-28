Tonnes of plastic pellets from a burning container ship have swamped Sri Lanka's west coast, sparking a ban on fishing as international efforts to salvage the vessel dragged into a ninth day.

The government declared an 80-km coastal area off limits for fishermen fearing contamination with pollutants and plastic waste from the stricken ship.

The ban on Friday included Colombo's seafront too.

"We will compensate the owners of 5,600 boats affected by the ban," fisheries minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said while adding that seafood currently in the market was safe for consumption.

The country's Roman Catholic church said most of the affected fishermen were their parishioners and urged Colombo to secure compensation from the ship's insurers for the loss of livelihoods.

Environmental hazard

Millions of plastic granules washed up at the holiday resort of Kalutara – 43 km south of Colombo – on Friday, a day after similar pollution at Negombo, a tourist and fishing area 40 km north of the capital.

Sri Lankan authorities meanwhile deployed thousands of security personnel in hazmat suits to clean the beaches of plastic waste and other debris from the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl burning since May 20.

Sri Lanka navy chief Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne said the fire was largely under control and the risk of the vessel breaking up had diminished.

"Right now there is no threat of the ship breaking up, but we don't know how much of oil is still left," Ulugetenne told reporters in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said a possible oil leak was the biggest threat, but the ship's plastic cargo had already caused extensive damage.

The impact on mangroves and lagoons was still being estimated while a beach clean up was already underway.

Harm to marine wildlife and birds is also being assessed.

Microplastics pose threat to oceans