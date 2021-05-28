Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated a new mosque in Istanbul's popular Taksim Square that will host a congregation of up to 4,000 people and boasts a parking area, as well as conference and exhibition halls.

"Our mosque has already taken its distinguished place among the symbols of Istanbul," said Erdogan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Taksim Mosque following Friday prayers.

He underlined that the mosque would be one of the most important centres of culture and art in the city.

"In addition to being a place of worship, Taksim Mosque will be one of the most important cultural and artistic centers of Istanbul with its digital library and reading, lounge, and exhibition areas," he said.

Erdogan added that he considered the Taksim Mosque a "salute to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, which we opened to worship a while ago, as a gift to the 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul," which will be marked on Saturday.

"I believe that this third important spiritual legacy that we've given Istanbul recently after the completion of the Grand Camlica Mosque and reopening of the Hagia Sophia will brighten our city like a lamp for centuries," he added.

Importance of Taksim Square

Taksim Square is one of the most busiest areas of Istanbul.

Popular for vintage trams that run along Istiklal Caddesi (road), the area is also known for 19th-century buildings, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, bars and street artists.

In the summer of 2013, a relatively small demonstration in Gezi Park, near the square, grew into a nationwide wave of protests against the government that left eight protesters and a police officer dead.