For the first time a union of public school teachers in the United States has endorsed the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), which represents 6,200 school teachers and staff, adopted a “Resolution in Solidarity with the Palestinian People” by a majority vote on May 19.

“Whereas, as public school educators in the United States of America, we have a special responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people because of the 3.8 billion dollars annually that the US government gives to Israel, thus directly using our tax dollars to fund apartheid and war crimes,” the resolution said.

“Therefore, be it further resolved, that UESF endorse the international campaign for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against apartheid in Israel,” it added in its closing remarks.

UESF is affiliated with the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of unions.

A few other unions such as the United Electrical, Radion, and Machine Workers have endorsed BDS in the past. But UESF is the first to do so since 2016.

In recent weeks several labour unions including employees of the tech giant Google have voiced support for Palestinians and condemned Israel’s military campaign on Gaza in which 254 people including 66 children were killed.

“The significant thing about this (trend) is that many more unions are coming out in support of Palestine now then in any time before,” Jeff Schuhrke, a labour historian at the University of Illinois Chicago, told TRT World.

Historically, the US labour movement has sided with the Israeli state. Attitudes started to shift when labour unions began talking about the plight of the Palesitnian people and the possibility of backing BDS after the 2014 Israeli campaign on Gaza. But that momentum quickly fizzled out, he said.

“And now in the past couple of weeks there are more union locals speaking out and it’s happening at a pace that we haven’t seen before.”

Among the organisations that have come forward to criticise Israeli action was The NewsGuild, which is the largest representative body of journalists with 24,000 members from the US and Canada.

“The intentional bombing of offices housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera was a blatant attack on press freedom that was clearly intended to prevent independent reporting on the government’s actions. It violates international law,” the Guild said in a statement after Israel destroyed a building that housed media offices on May 15.

UNITE HERE Local 23, which has 25,000 members who work in the hospitality industry, tweeted in support of “Palestinians in their struggle against oppression and injustice.”

The Teamsters Local 804 tweeted “#SaveSheikhJarrah #FreePalestine”.

The rank and file members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) have started a petition that condemns the forceful eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

They are also pressing the national leadership of the union to issue a statement that highlights the continued oppression of the Palestinians.

The evictions of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem became the catalyst for protests that escalted into the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Schuhrke said it bodes well for the Palestinian struggle to have American teachers on their side as educators have been at the forefront of the labour movement in recent years with their strikes and demand for public school funding.