US President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal for next year would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit despite a raft of new tax increases on corporations and high-income people designed to pay for his ambitious spending plans.

Biden had already announced his major budget initiatives, but during a rollout on Friday he will release them as a single proposal to incorporate them into the government's existing budget framework, including Social Security and Medicare. That provides a fuller view of the administration's fiscal posture.

Democratic aides disclosed key elements of the Biden plan, speaking on condition of anonymity because the document is not yet public.

Tax increases expected in the budget rollout include hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, increasing capital gains rates on top earners and returning the top personal income tax bracket to 39.6 percent.

The whopping deficit projections reflect a government whose steadily accumulating pile of debt has topped $28 trillion after well more than $5 trillion in Covid-19 relief.

The government's structural deficit remains unchecked, and Biden is using tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy to power huge new social programmes like universal prekindergarten and large subsidies for child care.

What does the 'tax and spend' budget include

The political arguments over Biden's ambitious proposals are quickly distilling into a debate over the size and scope of what all sides agree are sorely needed upgrades to the nation's ageing and outmoded infrastructure.

The budget incorporates the administration's eight-year, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal and its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and adds details on his $1.5 trillion request for annual operating appropriations for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

It is sure to give Republicans fresh ammunition for their criticisms of the new Democratic administration as bent on a “tax and spend" agenda with resulting deficits that would damage the economy and impose a crushing debt burden on younger Americans.

A quiet rollout

Huge deficits have yet to drive up interest rates as many fiscal hawks have feared, however, and anti-deficit sentiment among Democrats has mostly vanished.

“Now is the time to build (upon) the foundation that we’ve laid to make bold investments in our families and our communities and our nation,” Biden said Thursday in an appearance in Cleveland to tout his economic plans. “We know from history that these kinds of investments raise both the floor and the ceiling over the economy for everybody.”

The unusual timing of the budget rollout — the Friday afternoon before Memorial Day weekend — indicates that the White House isn't eager to trumpet the bad deficit news.

Typically, lawmakers host an immediate round of hearings on the budget, but those will have to wait until Congress returns from a weeklong recess.

Debt size

Under Biden's plan, the debt held by the public would exceed the size of the economy and soon eclipse record levels of debt relative to gross domestic product that have stood since World War II.

But not beyond the country's means, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday.

Yellen did not give details of the budget but acknowledged that under the proposal, the US debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated "to rise a little bit higher" from the 100.1 percent of GDP hit in 2020.

Yellen however argued that with average inflation and Treasury bond yields both low, the country can afford to take on the debt.

"At least over the span of the project that we're going to be presenting tomorrow, it remains well within and under historic norms, and I think it needs to stay that way," she said.

Public debt is expected to increase despite more than $3 trillion in proposed tax increases over the decade, including an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, increased capital gains rates on top earners and returning the top personal income tax bracket to 39.6 percent.