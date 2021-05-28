Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai has been given a new prison sentence of 14 months over his role in a protest on October 1, 2019, one of the city's anti-Beijing rallies that year.

This month, Lai – who is already serving sentences adding up to 14 months for participating in similar demonstrations on August 18 and August 31, 2019 – and nine other activists pleaded guilty in District Court to organising an unauthorised assembly.

He has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial. He faces three charges under the new law, introduced by China in 2020 in response to the protests, including collusion with a foreign country.

Seven more activists jailed

Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also given new jail sentences for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.

Many flashed "victory" hand signals on their way to court in a police van.

The new sentences are the latest in a relentless and successful campaign by China to smother dissent and dismantle Hong Kong's democracy movement.

Lai's repeated arrests have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who raised concerns over waning freedoms in the global financial hub, including freedom of speech and assembly.

Beijing sees him as a traitor and an anti-China instigator.

China says the sweeping security law, which punishes anything Beijing considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, was vital to restore stability and prosperity.

Judge Amanda Woodcock, who handed Lai his previous illegal assembly sentence in April, delivered the sentence on Friday. She said part of the new sentence would be served consecutively, meaning Lai faces a total of 20 months in prison so far.