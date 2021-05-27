Nigerian rescue workers have pulled more than three dozen bodies from the water after an overcrowded river boat sank leaving more than 150 people missing and feared drowned.

"Nine more bodies have been recovered. So far 45 bodies have been found. The search continues for more bodies," Abubakar Shehu, a local official supervising the rescue operation, told AFP news agency on Thursday.

Survivors and officials said only 20 people were rescued on Wednesday when the wooden boat ferrying passengers to a market broke apart and sank travelling between central Niger state and Wara in northwest Kebbi state.

River boat tragedies are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding, weather and lack of maintenance, but Wednesday's toll would be one of the deadliest in recent years.

'Devastating'

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday called the mishap "devastating" after the country's inland waterways authority said only 20 people had been rescued and another 156 were still missing.

"When the boat broke into two, I wondered if people were sinking into the water," survivor Usman Umar told AFP, standing by the river bank in Ngaski area in Kebbi.

"The boat capacity was something up to 150 people, us survivors can't be even 20."