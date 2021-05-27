The elections in Syria have set off a tsunami of jokes and memes on social media with critics seeing it as Bashar al Assad running against Bashar al Assad.

Assad's loyalists organised celebrations of his so-called re-election for the third time without feeling the need to wait for the actual vote to take place on May 26. It became clear that both the loyalists and the opposition knew very well in advance that the polls will show Assad as a victor.

“On the occasion of Syria and Bashar Al-Assad’s victory, two brothers (artists) invite you to celebrate Assad’s victory in the main elections,” reads a poster that circulated on social media.

“Long live Assad,” the poster concluded.

Like his father Hafez al Assad, Bashar al Assad deployed ruthless tactics to stay in power as long as possible. While Hafez ruled Syria for 29 years, Assad completed 21 years in the position of power, although his reign is stained with the blood of thousands of Syrians who stood up against his tyranny in 2011.

For Syria watchers, the election carried a clear message — that Assad aims to retain power, not necessarily by persuasion but by force.

For Thomas Pierret, a senior researcher at The Institute of Research and Study on the Arab and Muslim Worlds (IREMAM), an election under Assad's rule is a "power display" and a "ritual" which is meant to force people, particularly those who live in former opposition-held areas, to come to the ballot box and "enact their own submission to the regime".

“The main purpose of the election was not so much to target the regime supporters but those Syrians who don't support Assad but live under Assad's control,” Pierret told TRT World.

Assad’s loyalists have been increasingly raising their criticism of the regime amid a hard-hitting economic crisis that pushed the country's poverty line to around 90 per cent. But his hardcore supporters remain as loyal as ever. To prove his allegiance to Assad, one commander put up a show by cutting his chest with a knife and marking the ballot paper with his blood.

Pierret argues that Assad is not interested in winning the hearts of the opponents either. The country’s Interior Ministry said around 18 million Syrians inside and outside of the country were marked “eligible to vote," yet millions were excluded. The reports suggest there has been immense pressure on local residents in the areas formerly held by the opposition to publicly enact their submission to Assad.

“He's willing to force the people who live in these regions (into submission) because they’re still seen as enemies and as traitors to the regime,” Pierret said, adding that Assad wanted to force them to publicly display their loyalty to the regime.

“It's very symbolic that the place selected to vote was the city of Douma, a stronghold of the opposition for many years,” he says.