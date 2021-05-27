A cursory glance at various Western media outlets this month on the latest round of Israeli aggression against Palestinians has, more often than not, revealed ongoing bias or false equivalencies in the framing of their coverage.

Headlines have frequently reduced Israeli efforts to seize the Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah to “evictions”, the Israeli raid on Al Aqsa Mosque and its aftermath as “clashes”, and Israeli bombardment of Gaza with euphemisms like “conflict” and “flare-up”.

This attempt to ‘both sides’ the coverage by using neutral and passive language ultimately ends up working to obscure the power differences between one of the most heavily militarised states in the world and a population who are victims of a 54-year-long occupation.

Editorial standards have been passed by outlets like Deutsche Welle that censor journalists from using terms like “colonialism” or “apartheid” when reporting on the Israeli government’s crimes.

There have also been reports of journalists pulled from covering Gaza because they called for newsrooms to “include historical and social context, reporters with knowledge of the region, and, crucially, Palestinians voices.”

For Nadim Nashif, executive director of 7amleh, a Palestinian digital rights non-profit, western coverage has remained overtly biased towards Israel.

“The political alliance and support coming from the US administration and other government bodies in the west, including the mainstream media establishment, are still covering Israel in a very sympathetic light and not objectively looking at the facts on the ground,” Nashif told TRT World.

“There is no equal coverage and a blatant dismissal of the pain, damages, oppression and in many ways dehumanisation that Palestinians are experiencing on top of the inequalities of daily life here,” he said.

Parsing anti-Palestine bias in the New York Times

Long the newspaper of record in the US, the New York Times has had a chequered history of anti-Palestinian coverage.

During the 2014 war between the Israeli military and Palestinians in Gaza, the Times published an article headlined “Israel Says That Hamas Uses Civilian Shields, Reviving Debate”, which apparently was a reference to the hundreds of Palestinian civilians killed by Israeli attacks, without any question as to who was responsible for killing them.

Another headline that also ran in 2014 after an Israeli airstrike killed several Palestinian football fans read “Missile at Beachside Gaza Café Finds Patrons Poised for World Cup,” only to be amended later after massive blowback on social media.

There is evidence to suggest that news headlines have a measurable impact when it comes to influencing the general public, and in the case of Israel-Palestine, misleading headlines during the 2014 war in Gaza were rampant across the US media landscape.

Fast forward to 2021, and a similar conclusion is reached by a new case study published last week titled ‘The New York Times Distorts The Palestinian Struggle’ by Holly M Jackson at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Tracking changes in news coverage bias, Jackson shows how anti-Palestinian bias has persisted in the Times’ coverage by analysing its articles during the First and Second Palestinian Intifadas, both periods in which Israeli violence far exceeded that committed by Palestinians.

Deploying machine learning methods to analyse over 33,000 articles, Jackson focused on bias in the language of the Times’ reporting through two linguistic features. First was to identify whether actions by Israeli and Palestinian groups were being described in the active and passive voice. Second was to classify the objectivity and tone of language used.

The content analysis conducted across 16,000 articles during the First Intifada (Dec 1987 – Sep 1993) threw up some revealing results.

Around 40 percent referenced Palestinian groups or individuals, while nearly 93 percent referenced Israelis. About 12 percent of all references to Palestinians used violent language, as opposed to 5.9 percent for Israelis.

Meanwhile, Palestinians were referred to in the passive voice 15.7 percent of the time, while the passive voice was used only 6.4 percent of the time to describe Israelis.

“The use of passive voice de-emphasizes or hides those perpetrating such negative action on Palestinians; this has the rhetorical effect of minimizing the responsibility of Israeli aggressors in causing Palestinian suffering,” Jackson wrote.

She highlighted during this period that the Times’ stable of reporters were filled with those with known prejudices like Thomas L Friedman and Joel Brinkley, who framed their articles by elevating Israeli perspectives alongside blatant anti-Palestinian sentiment.